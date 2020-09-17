Weeks, not days, to fully restore power in Baldwin County

More than 95-percent of people are without power in Baldwin County and it may be “weeks, not days” before it’s restored.

Mark Ingram of Baldwin EMC says Hurricane Sally resulted in more than 4,200 trees ending up on, or downing, power lines. 2,000 electrical poles have been damaged. 1,200 cross arms have been broken. 4,100 power strands are down. As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, only five of the county’s 22 substations were energized. Several, including those in Gulf Shores, Barnwell, Summerdale, and Loxley are either still flooded or are water damaged.

“I want to make it very clear that this was devisiating to us, and it’s not going to be just a matter of days,” Ingram said. “This could be a couple of weeks before have total restoration of our entire system.”

Ingram says Baldwin EMC has 64,000 customer accounts with 81,000 meters. 95-percent of meters are currently down.

More than 1,600 lineman and tree-removal personnel are in Baldwin County and Ingrm says it’s likely that number will increase as subcontractors will be brought in from outside the area.