Wednesday weather keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong storms packed with lots of lightning created problems Wednesday morning in Baldwin County. A power pole was struck by lightning on Highway 59 in Loxley. The downed line fell across the southbound lanes, temporarily stopping traffic. At one point about 600 Riviera Utilities customers were without power in the Lakeland community and along Highway 59.

Minutes later firefighters responded to a call at Loxley Elementary School, but the building was deemed safe with no issues for faculty or students.





Around 12 p.m. Loxley Volunteer Fire Department, Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department, Robertsdale Volunteer Fire Department and Belforest Volunteer Fire Department all responded to a structure fire behind a home on S. Magnolia Street. Firefighters say lightning struck a shed, but they were able to quickly put out the flames.