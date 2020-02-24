Wedding band slips off finger during parade, but found and returned by stranger

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a good day for the person who lost a wedding band over the weekend in Daphne. It was found and returned to the owner!

The Shadow Baron’s Mardi Gras Parade was Saturday night. That’s when one of the members lost his wedding band. He believes it came off his finger while throwing beads during the parade.

Thanks to social media posts, the ring was found and returned to the organization’s member.

