Weather forecast forces parade schedule change

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 38th annual Reveling Cavaliers will parade one day later this week because of a high chance of rain Thursday.
The parade will roll Friday, February 21, at 1 p.m. at Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile.
The Mardi Gras parade is always a crowd favorite, as it allows people with intellectual disabilities to celebrate Carnival.
WKRG News 5 Anchors Rose Ann Haven and Peter Albrecht will serve as Grand Marshals this year.
