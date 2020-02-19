Weather forecast forces parade schedule change

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 38th annual Reveling Cavaliers will parade one day later this week because of a high chance of rain Thursday.

The parade will roll Friday, February 21, at 1 p.m. at Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile.

The Mardi Gras parade is always a crowd favorite, as it allows people with intellectual disabilities to celebrate Carnival.

WKRG News 5 Anchors Rose Ann Haven and Peter Albrecht will serve as Grand Marshals this year.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories