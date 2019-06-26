Weather damage reports on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trees and power lines were reported down in Baldwin and Escambia County, Fla. Tuesday evening.

Cody Panzik was out cleaning up Tuesday evening afte strong winds caused part of a pecan tree to crash into the fence in his front yard on Highway 95A.

“I was trying to get a few things in since it moved up pretty quick,” Panzik said. “I heard what sounded like a crack of lightning but it didn’t have that real good crack like lightning. I didn’t know what it was until I saw the tree fall.”

Panzik estimates the wind gusts got up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

“It only lasted about 20 minutes but it got pretty rough pretty quick,” he said. “It had about five minutes of heavy rain. Most of it was wind and it was whippin’ through kinda good.”

Trees were also reported down in Bay Minette including on Grove Street and Highway 225