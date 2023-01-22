MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The First Alert Storm Team is keeping a close eye on a developing severe weather situation for Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

High pressure that will be a dominant feature for Monday and into the first part of Tuesday will move out of the area. Winds shift to the southeast bringing warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf Coast. The News 5 viewing area is placed under a level 2 out of 5 for Tuesday night and into Wednesday as storms develop and push through the region.

The main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but isolated small hail can not be ruled out, especially in storms ahead of the main line of showers and storms. There is still some uncertainty with the exact timing, but our team will keep you updated on the latest!