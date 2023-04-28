MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another round of strong, possibly severe storms is on the menu for Saturday. The Gulf Coast will need to stay WEATHER AWARE!

OVERVIEW

A cold front will slowly move east during the day Saturday. By, Saturday morning, a complex of showers and storms will be moving east through the western Gulf of Mexico. The batch of rain will head northeast moving towards the Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida Coasts.

SEVERE TIMING & THREATS

Storms should arrive by 10-11am. As they move in, they will present a low-end threat of severe weather. The main issues will damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and some small hail. A small waterspout of tornado risk may develop east of Mobile Bay. Showers and storms will be spottier through the afternoon as the severe threat diminishes.

Stay with WKRG for continuous weather updated. Have the WKRG Weather App downloaded.