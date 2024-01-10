MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the cleanup continues after a round of severe storms Tuesday, our First Alert Storm Team is monitoring another risk for severe weather Friday.

THE SET UP

A strong upper-level trough is expected to move east out of the south-central Plains late Thursday. This will push a cold front east into the Deep South. A surface warm front will lift north through the region Thursday night into Friday morning allowing deeper moisture to spread into the area. Strengthening winds aloft will lead to enhanced wind shear setting up an environment for severe storms.

A limiting factor to the development of sever weather may be the best forcing for storm development staying just north of our area.

TIMING

Currently, shower and storm chances are expected to increase in coverage after sunrise with severe weather possible starting around 6-7 AM. Isolated to scattered storms will continue to develop and move quickly to the east and northeast. The severe weather threat is expected to come to an end by 1-2 PM.

HAZARDS

Despite one or two limiting factors possible, storms that can develop in this high wind shear environment will be capable of damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph. A few tornadoes will also be possible through lunchtime. Small hail up to the size of quarters will also be a hazard to watch.

WHAT TO DO