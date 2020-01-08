WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Severe Weather Potential Increasing for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are closely keeping an eye on Saturday. A strong cold front and low pressure will be moving across the South. On Friday, it will be to our west, but on Saturday, it moves into our neighborhood. The storm prediction center has highlighted most of Mississippi in Alabama in a day 4 convective outlook in the 30% region. This region equates to an enhanced risk which means isolated severe weather is likely within the highlighted area. The main threats appear to be damaging wind and tornadoes, but hail can’t be ruled out at this time.

Being this far in the future there are things that could and will likely change with this outlook. Storm timing and impacts are still unclear. Most models are showing during the daytime on Saturday, but again, that may change. It’s not a guarantee we’ll see severe weather at this point, however, it is becoming more likely. Continue to follow the forecast and outlook on Saturday closely. We’ll continue to update you on the latest with this outlook.

With the potential for severe weather this weekend, now would be a good time to go over your severe weather plan and identify a couple of ways you would get warnings if the weather does become severe where you’re at. A couple of suggestions would be a NOAA Weather Radio and the News 5 Free Weather App.