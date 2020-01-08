WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Severe Weather chances increasing for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An active weather pattern will begin to take shape late this week and into the weekend. Several weather systems will being the chance of thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast.

Friday will begin an active stretch for the Gulf Coast. A warm front will lift north through the region leading to periods of rain with isolated storms. The severe weather chances will stay low for the Gulf Coast, but it will be a different story for our friends in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas.

Moisture and humidity will begin to surge at end of the week and the weekend for the Gulf Coast ahead of a vigorous cold front. As the front moves through on Saturday, the environment will likely be in a state that will support strong and severe thunderstorms.

Expected risk area for severe thunderstorms Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty with the regards of the exact timing of the severe weather threat. Most forecast models have been consistently painting our Saturday as the active weather day. Some models are painting out a late morning or midday timing while others are pushing the threat to late afternoon or evening. The timing should come into focus in the coming days.