Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day for the chance of some strong to severe storms later this afternoon.

We stay quiet this morning with just a few showers around. After lunch, a cluster of showers and storms will move through our area. SPC has our area under a level 1 of risk meaning out of the storms that do form, one or two could be strong or severe. The main threats are lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and some hail possible.

The rain tapers off after sunset with mostly dry skies overnight. This weekend, we will see mostly quiet mornings with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s.