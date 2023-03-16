Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next system set to move through Friday. Here is the breakdown.

THURSDAY

Today is a bit of a transition day as high pressure moves out and low pressure moves in. Winds will shift back to southerly with warmer temps, higher humidity, more cloud cover and a shower or two possible. Highs will reach the 70’s with overnight lows only dropping into the 60’s.

FRIDAY

OVERVIEW – A cold front will move into our area during the day Friday bringing a robust line of showers and storms.

TIMING – The line is set to move into our western counties around mid-morning, approaching I-65 by early afternoon and moving out around sunset. A few showers will linger behind the main line overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

RISK – SPC has our area in a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

THREATS – The main threat is damaging winds, but a brief spin-up tornado within the line is possible. The surf will be rough as well with a high risk for rip currents into the weekend.

WHAT TO DO – Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and have your safety plan ready to go!

THIS WEEKEND

Much cooler after Friday’s cold front. Highs will stay in the mid- to upper-50’s with lows in the low-40’s. It will be breezy with clouds gradually clearing out as the weekend goes on.