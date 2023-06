MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong to severe storms are possible early Monday morning as a broken line of storms passes through the News 5 area.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in place until 5 a.m. for all of our Mississippi counties and Washington, Clarke, Mobile, and Baldwin counties in Alabama.

The main threats with these storms are damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to a quarter inch. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!