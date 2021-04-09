WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely tonight through midday Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE on the Gulf Coast. Severe storms will be possible overnight Friday through midday Saturday.











Isolated storms will be possible through the early evening. Some heavy downpours appear possible, but the threat of severe weather will remain low. A large cluster of storms forming over Arkansas will develop and begin moving east and southeast after 10 PM. Severe weather chances will increase locally after 3 AM.

Isolated storms could develop from 3 AM to 7 AM ahead of an approaching squall line. These storms could become supercells capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

The main squall line will arrive just prior to daybreak. The storms will race east and southeast producing a continued threat for damaging winds more than 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and very heavy rain. The line of storms will race east and southeast exiting the region by noon. Rain will likely linger into the afternoon.

Drier weather and more sunshine will come Sunday and Monday. Highs will climb to near 80. There will be a high risk for rip currents through the weekend. Additional chances for showers and storms will arrive by the middle of next week.