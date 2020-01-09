WEATHER ALERT SATURDAY: Some severe weather is likely during the daytime Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY.

Forecast models have continued to indicate that and active weather event may unfold over the Southeast U.S. Friday and Saturday. Confidence in that threat continues to grow.

A strong upper-level trough will begin moving into the southern Plains Friday. This will lead to the development of an area of low pressure and cold front. This system will likely bring a round of severe thunderstorms to parts of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas Friday afternoon.

The severe weather risk for the Gulf Coast will likely begin Friday night. A warm front will lift north through the area bringing a surge in warmth and humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. There may be enough wind shear to include the threat of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

The main severe weather threat will come Saturday. A line of showers and t’storms will form along the approaching cold front. There will also be a chance of isolated storms forming out ahead of the front. In terms of timing, the window for severe weather looks to be during the daytime hours on Saturday. As we get closer to Saturday, we’ll be able to narrow down that window as confidence increases. This outlook can and likely will see changes so make sure that you stay up to date.

The atmosphere ahead of the front will be in a state that could yield multiple severe weather hazards. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible.

With some severe weather being likely, make sure you know your severe weather plan and identify a couple of ways to receive warnings, just in case the weather does turn severe in your neighborhood.

On Sunday we get a break from the weather and it will be a little cooler, but unsettled weather returns by Monday as warm and muggy air returns.