‘We see it as totally unfounded’: Mobile Metro Jail warden responds to lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Male inmates issuing sexually violent threats and touching themselves in front of female corrections officers are just a couple of the complaints included in a Title VII lawsuit against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Sam Cochran.

12 women in the lawsuit claim they’ve been subjected to a sexually hostile work environment.

Warden Trey Oliver said, “We all know that it’s a hostile work environment. In fact, I’ll go on record and say that it’s probably the most hostile work environment in this part of the state, but they knew that fully well when they came into the job and when they came into the jail.”

Oliver said the jail has tried several initiatives trying to get inmates to stop, but they’re limited with what they can do without violating inmates’ rights. He said, “What [are] we going to do to them? Put them in jail? Arrest them? They’re already in jail. They’ve already been arrested, and many of them dozens and dozens of times.”

The lawsuit claims women were discouraged from submitting disciplinary reports about the male inmates or that their reports went unanswered. More than one woman stated her reports were rejected because they weren’t graphic enough. WKRG News 5 reached out to some of the women to speak, but got no response.

Oliver said, “We take every report seriously. We have to because we have almost 1,500 inmates and several hundred employees under one roof.” He said the claims are unfounded and said the majority of jail employees are women.

“In fact, two of our highest ranking uniformed personnel are females. Those are captains, been there for over 30 years, that’s… evidence we don’t have a hostile, unacceptable work environment,” said Oliver.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports Sheriff Sam Cochran will meet with lawyers later this week. Then they will release a statement.