‘We need a different voice:’ Tommy Tuberville says it’s time to send real people to Washington D.C.

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT)– Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville spoke with reporters ahead of casting his vote Tuesday.

He maintains a stance he’s taken his entire campaign: that of being an outsider and not a career politician.

“Our swamp, corrupt politicians have just about put us under, and we are going to keep kicking the can down the road and sending these same people, because all they do is buy elections,” Tuberville said outside of the polling location.

Tuberville decided to run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. One of the key issues he’s focused on is a plan to set term limits for politicians. The rest of his campaign has centered around key issues like education, veterans, and immigration policy.

Tuberville has said he would donate his Senate salary to veterans.

Political ads targeted Tuberville, accusing him of not truly supporting President Donald Trump, but Tuberville says that’s not true.

On his website, Tuberville expresses his support for Trump on Immigration and Border Policy.

“I fully support President Trump’s plan to build a wall and make our nation more secure.”

Setup for Tuberville’s campaign watch party began Tuesday afternoon.

Several supporters began showing up at Auburn Oaks Farm to watch as election results started coming in. Tuberville’s supporters have remained confident in his race for the U.S. Senate seat.

Live election results will be available at 7 p.m.

LATEST POSTS