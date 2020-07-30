‘We are very, very pleased,’ mask mandate could be helping Baldwin COVID-19 numbers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The testing times at the Baldwin County Health Department were increased earlier this month due to higher demand. Now, with the mask mandate in Alabama extended Dr. Karen Landers believes it could be helping slow down the virus.

“We are very, very pleased that this effort appears to be having some early impact in Baldwin County and we want to keep that momentum,” said Dr. Landers, the assistant state public health officer.

Right now there are still positive cases being recorded across Baldwin County, but the trend appears to be good.

“Now we’re still on a 7 day average of probably about 80 cases or so per day, but our numbers tend to look like that we are trending downward,” she said.

Dr. Landers adds that Alabama as a whole is down about 1% on the positivity rate, which is a change from what we’ve seen.

“Our counties are moving into the orange color range, which is good for most of our counties. But what we want to do is to continue to measure the impact of all of the activities we are doing to try to get these numbers down,” she said.

Even though the trend is looking good for Baldwin County, though, she adds we’re still not through the first wave of the virus.

“We still have very high numbers and very high percent positivity,” said Dr. Landers.

Testing has been expanded to 5 days a week at the Baldwin County Health Department testing sites. You’re urged to call ahead for an appointment.

