SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- A pizzeria in Saraland will be donating a portion of their sales Monday to the family of Mary Beth Ezell, who lost her battle with DIPG last month.

Rotolo's Pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser Monday, September 9, for Mary Beth's family. 10% of proceeds from 6p.m.-9p.m. will go to the family. A Facebook event for the fundraiser says they want to show her family support and encouragement.