Waters closed in Gulf Shores as Marco moves in

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — We are in the early stages of Marco coming into the Gulf, but Gulf waters in Baldwin county are now closed. 

There are double red flags out now, meaning waters in Gulf Shore are closed. We are only seeing a bit of a drizzle here now, and those waves larger than normal.

Dangerous rip currents are a given with these waves though if someone decided to take a dip in the water.

We actually have a high rip current risk set all the way through Friday. And that isn’t the only advisory here in this area.

A high surf advisory is in effect until midnight. Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet expected.

Also, flooding could happen in low lying parking lots of some of the roads in Baldwin County. The flood advisory is set for all coastal areas until tomorrow evening.

There hasn’t been any local states of emergencies put out for Baldwin County either, since Marco is tracking more west.

We have seen a few people still out at the beaches this evening, none in the water, but rather just observing.

“The waves are beautiful. It is definitely a change of pace for us you know because instead of 110 degrees it’s 70 so i like it,” Cristi Phillips said. 

With these storms, anything can change though, so be sure to keep up to date with WKRG News 5 as Marco moves its way in through the night.

