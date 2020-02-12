Water main bursts, causes sinkhole in Mobile

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A water main has burst near Halls Mill Road, between Ruth Street and Dauphin Island Parkway. The burst has created a sinkhole in the street. The hole was reported just before 11 p.m. Mobile Police are asking people to avoid the area as MAWSS and other agencies respond.

