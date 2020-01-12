Water main break affecting traffic in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crews are working a water main break in Daphne on Randall Avenue.
Daphne Utilities says the main is in the road and traffic will be impacted while crews make the repair.
Please avoid the area if possible.
