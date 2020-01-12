Water main break affecting traffic in Daphne

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) -- A south Mobile County church is seeing a rebirth. The church was gutted by fire in 2017. Today they officially unveiled their plans to rebuild under a new name.

In April 2017 at this bayou church flames and smoke gutted their main sanctuary. Since then, the more than 200-member church has used their gym for services and other church functions. The foundation of the old building is still visible in the parking lot. While the place has gone by several names in its long history, Sunday they unveiled their new building plans under a new name Forward Church.