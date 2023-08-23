MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season (September 10th) draws closer and closer, the tropics remain very active with one named storm and three other areas of interest.

WESTERN CARIBBEAN / SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance currently located in the far Eastern Pacific. Global models suggest this disturbance will move north into the western Caribbean late this weekend and early next week. Conditions could become favorable for some development by early next week. This area may bear closer watch next Monday and Tuesday.

TRACKING FRANKLIN

Tropical Storm Franklin has emerged from Hispaniola after battering the island with heavy rain and flash flooding. The storm is expected to meander northeast though the end of the week. Conditions are expected to become more favorable for intensification. The official NHC track has Franklin becoming the second hurricane of the season this weekend as it heads for Bermuda.

ATLANTIC DISTURBANCES

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily appear to be coming back from the dead. There is now a high chance this system will redevelop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is looking a little healthier and now has a medium chance of development.