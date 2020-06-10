WATCH: Mobile officials hold virtual town hall with local NAACP chapter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile NAACP is held a town hall teleconference with local officials Tuesday evening.

Viewers asked questions to the following panelists.

• James Barber, director of Public Safety for the city of Mobile

• Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police Chief

• Sam Cochran, Mobile County Sheriff

• Ashley Rich, Mobile County District Attorney

• Richard Moore, U.S. Attorney

• Robert Clopton, President of NAACP #5044

WKRG’s Amber Grigley and Aqualyn Kennedy with the NAACP were moderators. Watch the video above to see the conversation.

If you would like to donate to the Mobile chapter of the NAACP, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

