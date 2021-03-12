Alabama expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1c, 55+

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris began his weekly update on Friday by announcing the state will expand eligibility on March 22.

At that point, Phase 1C will be completely open. Those who are 55 years and older will also be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine at that time.

Phase 1C includes people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, those 16 years old or older with high-risk medical conditions such as:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

Solid organ transplant

Obesity, BMI greater than 30

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

Other medical conditions as determined by their medical provider

Eligibility will also expand to frontline workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b. The following industries are included:

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

According to Harris, the expanded eligibility will add over 2 million people that are eligible and it will coincide with the start of the clinics run by the Alabama National Guard.

Harris said the clinics will primarily be in the Black Belt and Wiregrass regions of Alabama, where people may have a more difficult time getting to mass vaccine clinics. The clinics will take place in 24 counties statewide and will be walk-up only.

Guard members will give 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at one site each day, then rotate to a different site the next day for four days a week.

After three weeks, the Guard will rotate back to the first site to administer the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Harris said the ANG-run clinics will continue under these schedules for as long as necessary.

Citing an expectation of increased demand, Harris announced that starting the week of March 29, ADPH will be coordinating larger vaccination clinics in each ADPH district.

Harris’s update comes the day after a prime time address by President Joe Biden who directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He also outlined a plan to get the U.S. “closer to normal” by July 4th.

Harris said the state is planning to meet both goals.

As of Friday, more than 1.2 million shots had been administered to more than 760,000 Alabamians, with just over 459,000 finished with the COVID-19 vaccine regimen (either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson).

This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health expanded their online dashboard about vaccination efforts to include a map showing pharmacies that are federal partners.

Harris announced CVS will be adding 20 more sites to the federal program across the state. The federal government will be allocating 11,000 additional doses specifically to the 20 additional sites on top of the 11,000 already allocated to the pharmacy chain.

Harris also hinted at the possibility of widespread availability of the vaccine in 4-6 weeks, saying the state wants to move toward vaccine distribution at doctor’s offices and urgent care centers, where Alabamians receive regular medical care.