WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey speaks after getting COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey spoke to the media Monday after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivey was scheduled to receive a dose of the vaccine at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre also were set to receive the vaccine and appear with the governor.

Their vaccinations come as the Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday that it was expecting to receive 84,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, starting Monday and arriving at facilities in the state over the next couple of days.

Health care workers across the state began receiving Pfizer’s version of a vaccine last week.