WATCH | Campaign 2020: The Alabama Vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The biggest election day in the U.S. Presidential primary season is here! This Super Tuesday Alabamians are placing their votes in the presidential primaries, as well as other races, including the Republican primary for the state’s U.S. Senate Seat and a controversial statewide amendment on the state education board.

As Your Local Election Headquarters, we will bring you the latest election results in real-time. Check out the video above (available shortly) to watch political players break down the candidates’ chances in our digital-only special, hosted earlier this afternoon by CBS 42’s Jack Royer. After the polls close at 7 p.m., join us again for continuous online coverage until 9 p.m.

Alabama is among the 14 states holding Democratic primaries: California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in Alabama and 10 other states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

Stay with us tonight to learn about the candidates and their platforms, as well as national issues that may impact the elections leading up to the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and the November election.

Live election results will be available starting at 7 p.m.

