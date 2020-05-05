WATCH – Fisherman catch large shark on Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – (WKRG) — A lot of excitement on Navarre Beach when fisherman caught a Shark during the first weekend the beach has been re-opened since authorities shut it down to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Photo of large shark caught and released on Navarre Beach

Shelley Goudy of Fort Walton captured video and snapshots of the large catch. She, along with her friends, had been watching a group of fishermen. “The bull shark was caught by kayaking their line out around 200 yards. Excitement began when we saw it was something big, guessing 6 feet. Interesting was the cobia fish following the shark to shore. As law abiding fishermen, they released him only after yelling ‘get pictures and video’.