WATCH – Fisherman catch large shark on Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – (WKRG) — A lot of excitement on Navarre Beach when fisherman caught a Shark during the first weekend the beach has been re-opened since authorities shut it down to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Shelley Goudy of Fort Walton captured video and snapshots of the large catch. She, along with her friends, had been watching a group of fishermen. “The bull shark was caught by kayaking their line out around 200 yards. Excitement began when we saw it was something big, guessing 6 feet. Interesting was the cobia fish following the shark to shore. As law abiding fishermen, they released him only after yelling ‘get pictures and video’.