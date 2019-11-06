WATCH: Deputies free bear stuck in trash dumpster

(CNN) – Sheriff’s deputies in California on Monday lent a helping hand to a bear that got stuck while dumpster diving.

According to a posting on the Placer County Sheriff’s website, the bear is known around the area as “T-shirt.”‘

He got the nickname because of a white patch of fur on his chest.

This wasn’t “T-shirt’s” first run-in with the law.

According to the posting, he’s had prior encounters with police.

