WATCH: Body camera footage shows 6-year-old crying during her arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her at a charter school as zip ties are placed around her wrists. The police video that Kaia Rolle’s family shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her Orlando charter school. Officer Dennis Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest of someone under age 12. Misdemeanor battery charges against Kaia were dismissed in September.
