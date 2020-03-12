Washington County Schools lead nurse talks about flu outbreak

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Schools said more than 160 students were out sick on Wednesday because of the flu.

The district is getting ready to close for the second time this year due to the virus. The district will clean the whole school inside and out. Everything from classrooms to door handles, and even buses will be wiped down.

Lead nurse for Washington County Schools Anna Waite said, “At one of our schools there were 95 out, out of 471 in a K-12 school.” She told News 5 the number equates to about 20 percent of that particular school.

But those are not the only students out sick. Waite said, “And then there were 74 out at another school in our county with the same type symptoms and the same numbers K-12.”

She said flu cases in the district began around Christmas, but peaked in February. Nurse Waite said the district closed schools for the first time in 2020 due to the flu during Mardi Gras.

“We did have a decrease in absenteeism after we came back in a couple of our schools and it kind of just stayed the same in a couple of our schools, but now all of a sudden, we have been hit again,” she said.

Since the district already set a professional development day for Friday, students will get a half-day on Thursday, giving staff plenty of time to get the school ready for students on Monday. If your student is feeling under the weather, Waite said parents need to regularly check their temperature before they come back to class.

“They need to be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine before they send their students back. That’s also very important.,” she said.

Washington County Schools are set to release on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

