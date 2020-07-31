Washington County Schools delay start date to Aug. 31

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday night to delay the start of school for students until Aug. 31.

A Facebook post from the school board said Gov. Ivey’s order was one factor in delaying the start date, but not the only factor.

“This will allow all professional development (training) to occur prior to school starting. It will also allow time for virtual school training and programming to be brought up to speed. It will also allow more preparation time for the extra measures that have to be implemented due to the pandemic,” the post stated.