Washed up ocean relic is a store mannequin

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A barnacle crusted mannequin gave tourists a shock in Perdido Key.
A facebook group called ‘Ocean Hour’ posted these photos Monday.
The post says a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side when she came across what she thought was a decapitated body. Another beachgoer had reportedly called 911 about the large mass as well.
After further investigation, the volunteer realized it was a store mannequin.
Now the big questions are where did it come from? And how long was it in the Gulf?