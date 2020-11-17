Washed up ocean relic is a store mannequin

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A barnacle crusted mannequin gave tourists a shock in Perdido Key.

A facebook group called 'Ocean Hour' posted these photos Monday.









The post says a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side when she came across what she thought was a decapitated body. Another beachgoer had reportedly called 911 about the large mass as well.

After further investigation, the volunteer realized it was a store mannequin.

Now the big questions are where did it come from? And how long was it in the Gulf?

