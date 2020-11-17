Washed up ocean relic is a store mannequin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A barnacle crusted mannequin gave tourists a shock in Perdido Key.

A facebook group called ‘Ocean Hour’ posted these photos Monday.

The post says a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side when she came across what she thought was a decapitated body. Another beachgoer had reportedly called 911 about the large mass as well.

After further investigation, the volunteer realized it was a store mannequin.

Now the big questions are where did it come from? And how long was it in the Gulf?

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories