Warmer nights ahead, Spring-like weather continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some extra clouds have dotted the skies on the Gulf Coast. This trend of fair-weather clouds and mild temperatures will continue into the back half of the work week.

Surface moisture is increasing thanks to a southeast wind. Temperatures will be slower to cool through the evening and into the overnight period. Expect some scattered clouds with temperatures easing down through the 60s and into the middle 50s.

A southeast wind will pick up again through the day Thursday. This will lead to building seas and high risk for rip currents. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 70s. Inland locations may see temperatures flirt with 80. Dry weather will persist through Friday.

Our next rainmaker will arrive early next week. Showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday as a front enters the region then stalls out.