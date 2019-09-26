Walton County deputy who found emotional message in a bottle will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show

(WKRG) — A Walton County deputy who found an emotional message in a bottle will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show today.

Sgt. Paula Pendleton received a message in a bottle containing a small bag and four $1 bills.

The message read: “This bottle contains the ashes of my son, Brian, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed on March 9, 2019. I’m sending him on one last adventure.” Under the message from Brian’s mother and daughter were emails and phone numbers to contact the family. They wanted to know where his journey would take him.

Pendleton had a break in the calls for service and reached out to the family through text.

“I am putting the note back into the bottle with Brian’s ashes and delivering it to a friend who is a charter boat captain,” she wrote to them. “He has offered to bring Brian way out into the Gulf so he can continue his adventure. But, before that, I want you to know he got to do a ride-a-long with a deputy before drifting out once again.”

“Who would have known when it washed up on our shores it would have gotten to me?” Pendleton said.

Pendleton is no stranger to loss. The widowed deputy lost her husband in April 2018 when he suddenly fell ill and passed away just weeks later. He was just 50-years-old.

“He died with me at home,” Pendleton said. “It was all very sudden.”

