Walton County to keep Confederate monument, flag at courthouse

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday on whether to remove a confederate monument and flag located at the Walton County courthouse.

The final vote was 3-2 in favor of keeping the confederate monument and flag at the court house.

The request to remove the monument and flag at the courthouse came from a private citizen.

To watch the discussion, click here.

