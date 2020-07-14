Walton County asking for help finding missing teenager

WALTON COUNTY, Fla – (WKRG) The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding 16 year old Michael Bradley Congo of DeFuniak Springs.
See news release below.
