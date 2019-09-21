Walton Co. firefighter achieves dream of becoming U.S. citizen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County firefighter and paramedic Alejandro Osorio became a U.S. Citizen Friday during a Naturalization Ceremony in Pensacola.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the honor came less than a month after swearing-in as a part of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office family.

“The best moment was holding the certificate in my hand,” said Osorio. “To me, it’s not just a piece of paper. To me, it’s my ticket to a second chance at life.”

Osorio was born in Colombia and came to the United States when he was 18 years old when his father brought him to Hollywood, FL to live with his grandmother.

“I was raised in a low-income family in Columbia,” said Osorio. “The opportunity to come to the United States is the best thing that’s ever happened to my family and me.”

The sheriff’s office says Osorio went to work and put himself through school at The Broward Fire Academy.

He was among 81 others representing 38 countries to take the oath of an American Citizen.