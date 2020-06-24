Walmart will no longer fly Mississippi state flag over Confederate emblem

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag is drawing criticism from two big forces in the culturally conservative state. Walmart says it will no longer display the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem. The Mississippi Baptist Convention is calling on lawmakers to remove the Confederate symbol from the flag because many people are “hurt and shamed” by it. The governing body for college athletics and other influential groups are calling for Mississippi to change its flag. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says if the flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done in a statewide election.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories