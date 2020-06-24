Walmart will no longer fly Mississippi state flag over Confederate emblem

Good Morning Gulf Coast! Today we are weather aware today as the ingredients are favorable in our environment to produce scattered and numerous thunderstorms throughout the day.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is at the low end of the scale (1/5) but there is still a possibility that we could see a thunderstorm or two turn severe. The main threats we are watching are damaging winds associated with those stray thunderstorms. Yesterday we saw a few severe thunderstorms and the same chances are on the board.