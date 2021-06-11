Walmart in Tillman’s Corner reopens after fire, FBI offering reward to help find arsonists

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) – The Walmart in Tillman’s Corner reopened Friday morning after authorities say multiple arsonists intentionally set a fire inside the store.

The fire was reported on May 28 around 3:30 p.m.

Fire investigators believe the fire inside the Walmart on Rangeline Road was caused by an accelerant. The FBI has joined the effort to help find the suspects and are offering a $2500 for information leading to an arrest.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Tillmans Corner Wal Mart fire on 5/28/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/gcyWJ0quw5 — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021 One of the suspects authorities are looking for in connection to the Walmart fire in Tillman’s Corner on May 28, 2021

In addition to the fire at the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Rangeline Road, authorities say a fire was intentionally set inside the Walmart on the I-65 Beltline one day prior on May 27. That Walmart location has already reopened.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Wal Mart fire on Beltline road in Mobile, Alabama on 5/27/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/4DGPipNEpV — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021 One of the suspects authorities are looking for in connection to the Walmart fire on Beltline Road on May 27, 2021

No one was injured in either fire.

Additionally, investigators are also looking for the individuals they say intentionally set a fire inside a Walmart store in Gulfport, Mississippi on June 4.

FBI Mobile offers a $2500 reward for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people in the photographs from the Gulfport, Mississippi Wal Mart fire on 6/4/21. Please call 251-438-3674 with any information. pic.twitter.com/HFaFGaLz3M — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) June 5, 2021 One of the suspects authorities are looking for in connection to the Walmart fire in Gulfport, Mississippi on June 4, 2021

All of the Walmart locations impacted by arson have reopened.

Law enforcement officials believe all of the arson incidents are connected.

The fires occurred on the following dates at the listed locations:

May 27: 101 East I-65 Service Road, Mobile, Ala.

May 28 at 5245 Rangeline Road, Mobile, Ala.

June 4 :9350 US 49, Gulfport, Miss.

June 4: 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive, Biloxi, Miss.

Authorities are asking the public to call the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department at 251-208-7311, if they have information about the arsons in Mobile.

Anyone with information is also encouraged to call the FBI at 251-438-3674.

In addition to the $2500 reward being offered by the FBI, the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrests of the persons responsible for the four arsons in Walmart stores across Mississippi and Alabama.

To be eligible for the reward offered by MCCS, an individual with a tip must contact them either by the app, P3 Tips, their website or by calling 1-877-787-5898.