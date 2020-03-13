Walmart employee sings about toilet paper in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Toilet paper is hard to find in Daphne. When a new shipment came in to the Walmart store, an employee sang about it. She invited customers to come and get it while supplies last. As of 1:45 p.m. Publix in Daphne was sold out of toilet paper and extremely low on disinfectant wipes.

