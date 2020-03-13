Walmart employee sings about toilet paper in Daphne

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - Fairhope businesses were preparing for one of the busiest times of the year, but that changed Thursday afternoon when the announcement came that the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival was canceled. Officials are using an abundance of caution when dealing with the coronavirus potential.

City leaders want visitors to know that stores and restaurants are still open and now they need your support more than ever, now that thousands won't be flooding to Fairhope for the event.