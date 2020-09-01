Walls at Elvis Presley’s Graceland marked with Black Lives Matter graffiti

Top Stories

by: , WREG

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WKRG) — Part of Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis was targeted by vandals overnight.

The wall surrounding Graceland and the sidewalk was covered with “#BLM” in different colored paints. There was even another section that read “#Stay Tuned.”

WKRG’S sister station in Memphis, WREG, reached out but Graceland said they did not have a comment at this time.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects at this time. If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

