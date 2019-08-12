Waitr expanding services in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- More food delivery options are headed to Northwest Florida. The Louisiana based company ‘Waitr’ announced Monday they will start driving in Navarre.

The announcement comes two years after the service launched its first Florida division in Pensacola. The new services to Navarre will start on Thursday, August 15. Waitr provides on-demand restaurant delivery for a $5 fee.

Waitr will now have a stamp in the Florida panhandle covering Navarre, Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Gulf Breeze, and Niceville.

Food offered for Navarre starting August 15, 2019:

Thai Hut Garden 2

Buh’s BBQ, El Patron Mexican Grill

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Samurai Japanese Steakhouse

The Black Skimmer Grille

Where Y’at Seafood

Broussards of Navarre Beach

Thailand’s Best

Celebrating the Expansion:

Launch party at Samurai Japanese Steakhouse

(8780 Navarre Parkway) in Navarre

Thursday, August 15 at 5:00 pm

free party with tasty appetizers, cold drinks, and cool “swag” items to take home

The new expansion to Navarre is said to bring in 100 new jobs. To apply to be a driver, click here. To learn more about Waitr, click here.