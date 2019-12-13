Wacked Out Weiner closes Daphne location

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wacked Out Weiner Daphne location has announced its store has permanently closed.

“I’m sad to say that we will be Closing The Wacked Out Weiner Daphne immediately. Thank You all for all of your Support!!! We had a Blast, but things did not work out!!! We hope that everyone enjoyed everything we offered and we wish everyone the best!!!,” read a post on their Facebook page.

The Wacked Out Weiner has several other locations throughout the Gulf Coast that remain open.

LATEST STORIES: