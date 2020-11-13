Voters at Vestavia Hills church possibly exposed to coronavirus, health officials warn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health is alerting those who voted at Horizon Church in Vestavia Hills for the Nov. 3 election that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Little information has been released by JCDH. They have not said how the virus may have been present at the polling site.

Holly Tenison, the owner of Knit Happens, says she isn’t shocked by the news since lines were out the door and around the building and people were crammed inside. Though the news isn’t a surprise, she does worry about who all may have been exposed.

“I have a lot of customers that come in that are health…their health is at risk. And I have family members where their health is at risk,” Tenison said.

CBS 42 asked Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill what their plan is when there is an exposure.

“We don’t have a plan for that because we are not in the medical arena. Our job is to make sure we have a safe, secure election that is fully functional,” Merrill said.

If you develop symptoms you should get tested. JCDH also says to monitor yourself until at least Nov. 17.

