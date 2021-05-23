Volunteers of America help build a ramp for Wilmer couple in need

Wilmer, Ala. (WKRG)- News 5 viewer, Judy Ponce, says four senior aged gentlemen from Volunteers of America showed up to her home in Wilmer and built a ramp for her husband.

Ponce tells News 5 that her husband had a stroke last year and is prone to falling. Her husband’s declining ability to walk worried Ponce every time he had to walk up the stairs to their home.

Last week the men showed up and got to work on the ramp and completed it the same night.

The couple say they are so grateful for the volunteers.