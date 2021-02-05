Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

by: The Associated Press

Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arthur Barsotti at a vaccination center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

MIAMI (AP) – A group of more than 100 volunteers in Florida is helping seniors navigate the technology-heavy process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The volunteers stepped in after seeing the chaos and confusion that erupted when the state opened up vaccine eligibility for residents 65 and older. They now spend hours toggling between numerous online registration platforms, checking on state vaccination supplies and making repeated calls to overloaded hotlines.

Currently there are about 3,000 seniors waiting for one of the 120 volunteers to help them. To boost its efforts, the group is also encouraging technology-savvy young people to pitch in and help their older relatives navigate online systems.

