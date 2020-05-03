Visit Mobile celebrates National Travel and Tourism week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Visit Mobile has begun a celebration among the coronavirus pandemic, that being the US Travel Association’s National Tour and Travel Week.

This week is an annual celebration that raises awareness of what travel brings to our economy, business and personal well-being. Cities across the country celebrate it and has grown in popularity with tourist destinations. This year’s theme is the “Spirit of Travel” which is a nod to the fact that a traveler’s spirit cannot be broken and the travel industry will recover from COVID-19.

We spoke with Emily Gonazlez of Visit Mobile about their plan for celebration within this week. She says “It is a way for us to love on our city, within the city and let citizens be involved in this national and international campaign.

Visit Mobile has been segmenting their process back to normalcy with phases. They have worked through their beginning phases and are now on the stabilization phase which lets them move on to the last step of recovery. They say this week is crucial for them to focus on the theme of this week so there can be a soft transition into Visit Mobile and the City of Mobile’s recovery. Visit Mobile says they have a strategic plan laid out to welcome back visitors.

In conjunction with celebrating Mobile they are also hosting multiple competitions during this travel week. The first, will be on their Facebook page and the other on their Instagram page. The Instagram contest will let Mobilians highlight their favorite spots in the city, the winner will win a staycation in the city for a two night stay at the Battlehouse and three $100 gift certificates to three local restaurants. The Facebook contest entails the contestant to lay out an itinerary for a day in Mobile with five separate categories.

You can find out more about those competitions and the Travel week on Visit Mobile’s website.

LATEST STORIES