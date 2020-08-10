Virtual Shark Week kicks off in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s that time of year again, Shark Week in Gulf Shores! Due to COVID-19 the week looks much different this year in terms of events and learning.
Virtual Shark Week began Monday and will run through Thursday. Each day there will be programs and opportunities for children to learn about sharks and their environment in our part of the Gulf Coast.
The event typically takes place at the Gulf State Park Pier in Gulf Shores.
More information can be found here.
