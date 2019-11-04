Vigil held in Aniah Blanchard’s hometown

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Tonight, a prayer vigil was held to help find Aniah Blanchard.

It was hosted in her family’s hometown of Winfield, Ala.

“Every day it seems like it gets a bit harder because she’s not there,” said Elijah Blanchard, Aniah’s father.

Aniah Blanchard was reported missing 11 days ago. Her father says it’s friends and faith that get him through each day.

“It’s all about God at this time. He can move mountains, he can most definitely pull a community together and support this effort,” Elijah said.

“This is the Blanchard’s home church, so we had to do something,” said Dewayne Tapscott, minister of Piney Grove Church of Christ

His family church, Piney Grove Church of Christ, dedicated the day to pray over Aniah.

“I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer,” Tapscott said. “I’m a firm believer that God does answer our prayers. That’s one reason we had the prayer vigil because when prayers go up, that’s when blessings go down.”

Elijah Blanchard says the wait has been difficult, but he’s thankful for all those that have helped.